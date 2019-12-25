FORECAST: Warm Christmas weather; showers return this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Merry Christmas! This morning’s patchy fog will fade by midday. This afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will creep close to the Christmas Day record of 68° from 1893, but that will depend on today’s cloud cover and the morning fog.
Clouds increase overnight, keeping temperatures much warmer. Expect lows in the 40s by tomorrow morning.
The abnormal warmth remains on Thursday as Kwanzaa begins. Highs will max out in the low to mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. Another mild night is ahead for Thursday night as clouds limit lows to the upper 40s and low 50s.
By the weekend, a passing low-pressure system brings rain and cooler temperatures back to WAVE Country.
