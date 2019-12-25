Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear share Christmas message

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear posted a Christmas video message on Facebook for Kentuckians on Wednesday morning.
The video, which can be seen below, shows the Beshears and their two dogs, Maddie and Winnie, in front of a Christmas tree wishing families in the state of Kentucky a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.
“Look at your family, hold them tight.” Governor Beshear says. “Think about everything you are grateful for. I’m grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity to serve in a role where I can try to lift up every single Kentucky family.”
