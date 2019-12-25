Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

FIRE-BIRDS NEST
Birds' nest sparked fire at suburban Indianapolis home
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Indianapolis believe a birds' nest on top of flood lights is the cause of a Christmas Eve fire that extensively damaged a house. No injuries were reported in the Tuesday evening fire. Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling says the call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and battled the blaze at the two-story house. Mehling says firefighters were able to contain “the brunt of the fire” to the attic space. No estimates on the damage were immediately available.
LAKE MONROE-LOGGING
Judge allowing lawsuit over Lake Monroe logging to proceed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against a property owner over logging activity on his land along southern Indiana’s Lake Monroe. The ruling by a Monroe County judge rejects an effort by property owner Joe Huff to have a lawsuit filed against him by county officials dismissed. The lawsuit maintains that logging work on the 250 acres owned by Huff violates county ordinances. Monroe County officials are seeking a court order to stop the logging along the reservoir that's the primary drinking water source for Bloomington.
JUDGES SHOT-INDIANA
2 judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping. Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22. A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension. The News and Tribune reports that Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.
MUNCIE-FBI INVESTIGATION
Indiana mayor's trial on federal charges delayed until May
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana mayor’s federal trial on charges of accepting a bribe has been pushed back for several months.Defense attorneys for Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler requested the delay on the trial that had been set for January. His attorneys told the judge they needed more time to review evidence and “to negotiate a plea agreement with the government or adequately prepare for trial.”The judge rescheduled the start of Tyler’s trial for May 25.Tyler was arrested in November on a federal indictment alleging he accepted a $5,000 bribe in exchange for the awarding of a public works contract.
FOUR KILLED-INDIANA CRASH
Police: Weekend 2-car crash in NE Indiana killed 4 people
MONROE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana police say four people riding in a passenger car weren't wearing their seatbelts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers. Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before it continued into the path of the pickup truck and they collided. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the car's four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The dead motorists were identified as two Fort Wayne, Indiana, residents and two Wilshire, Ohio, residents. Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
NIPSCO DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT
Indiana utility paying $1 million fine over hiring complaint
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions during 2013 and 2014. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports NIPSCO also agreed to give priority to hiring 27 of those applicants as jobs become available over the next two years.
GAS STATION ATTACK
Man sentenced for shooting ex-wife at Chicago-area business
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for trying to kill his ex-wife at the Chicago-area gas station where she worked.A Kane County judge ordered the prison term on Monday for 50-year-old Kennrith Foster of East Chicago. He was convicted in October on attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges for the December 2017 attack at the Sugar Grove, Illinois, business.Prosecutors say Foster entered the gas station about 3 a.m. and shot his former wife in the head. Foster then beat, strangled and stomped the woman before leaving the scene.
AP-US-CHICAGO-FOG-FLIGHTS-GROUNDED
Fog snarls flights at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports
CHICAGO (AP) — Dense fog has caused flight delays and some cancellations at Chicago's O’Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights at both airports until about 8 a.m. Tuesday and eased those restrictions as the fog cleared. By midmorning, nearly 50 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, and more than 70 flights canceled at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures.