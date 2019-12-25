LMPD officers gather for memorial of Detective Deidre Mengedoht on year after her death

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Christmas Eve marks one year since Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash during a traffic stop.
Tuesday in Shepherdsville, her fellow officers joined her friends and family for a memorial service.
Her commanding officer Maj. Ryan Bates said after the service that 2019 has been a tough year for the Second Division of LMPD after losing such a wonderful person and officer. He said he is proud, however, of how they have kept Mengedoht’s legacy alive.
“Deidra was a great detective and a great person,” Bates said. “She was fun to be around, and you constantly have the reminders of her and things that she did and how she helped people.”
In nearly freezing temperatures Tuesday morning there was no shortage of officers that wanted to pay their respects to the Mengedoht family.
Bates said they hope to make the memorial service an annual gathering.
