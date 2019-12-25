Shelbyville couple thankful for outpouring of support after losing home in fire on Sunday

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A couple whose home burned to the ground Sunday wants everyone to know how thankful they are for the support.
Cynthia and Todd Heady say they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of donations from people in Louisville and Shelby County.
Their home is a total loss, and the couple's three dogs are also believed to have died in the fire.
A GoFundMe account was set up for the family, and in two days, more than $45,000 has been donated to the Headys.
Cynthia told WAVE 3 News Tuesday that the community has gone far and beyond what they would have ever expected. She said they are humbled and convinced that the most important things in life are people and telling them you love them.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.