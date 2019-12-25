Thousands pack Louisville churches for Christmas Eve services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 'Twas the night before Christmas, and churches across Louisville were full of songs, smiles, and worship.
“Oh it’s so special, so special," parishioner Kathy Wise said.
Wise has been coming to Beargrass Christian Church on Shelbyville Road for more than 70 years. This Christmas Eve, she sat in the front row of 5 p.m. service, watching as her grandchildren played in the bell choir
“It’s home," Wise said about the church. "It’s absolutely home. I’ve grown up here, married here, my children are here.”
Tracey Farris is passing on the tradition this Christmas too. Her family had four generations in church together for Tuesday’s service.
“There’s a certain element of nostalgia, and also this is just tradition," Farris said. "This is what we do on Christmas Eve.”
Across the city at St. Boniface Catholic Church, new traditions were born between old friends.
“I’m kind of by myself this year for the first time so they’ve invited me to come with them and be a part of their family," parishioner Donna Young said as she pointed to her friend.
As the night winds down and Christmas Eve becomes Christmas Day, these families told WAVE 3 News what they believe is most important about the Christmas season.
“We’re so happy to celebrate the birth of Jesus," parishioner Jill Bell said.
Young agreed.
“I think sometimes we get caught up in all the shopping and we forget important just being able to spend time with our loved ones really is.," she said.
