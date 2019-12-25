Tutu Atwell gifts Cards fan signed jersey after receiving hand-written note from boy

"I hope I get your jersey this Christmas," a Tutu Atwell fan wrote the UofL wide receiver in November. (Source: Tutu Atwell / Twitter)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 25, 2019 at 4:35 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 4:35 PM

(WAVE) – Cards football player Tutu Atwell made a fan’s Christmas with a very special, one-of-a-kind gift.

The UofL wide receiver posted a touching tweet after he gifted a boy named Conner a signed Louisville Cardinals jersey

Conner wrote Atwell a letter in November that read:

“Dear Tutu Atwell,

My name is Conner. I think you’re the best football player I’ve ever seen! Me and my dad come to all the home games. During the Wake Forest game you kind of flipped over the goal line to get a touchdown. It was super amazing. I hope I get your jersey this Christmas. Have a good rest of your season. Go Cards!”

It looks like Conner got his wish!

Atwell shared the sweet exchange on his Twitter account, writing, “Merry Christmas Conner.”

