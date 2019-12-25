Wayside Christian Mission gives a home to all on Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a home for everyone in Wave Country Wednesday. The Wayside Christian Mission helps those in need all year round, and Christmas was no different.
For the last ten years the Wayside Christian Mission has hosted its Christmas event at Hotel Louisville. Every year, strangers and people walk in and walk out as lifelong friends.
There’s always a room people can count on for warmth and comfort on Christmas.
India Spurlock knows the value of what’s inside Hotel Louisville every year.
"I’m thankful. It makes me feel good inside, my spirit is warm,” Spurlock said. “It’s amazing. It’s nice we get to interact with each other, get to know each other, reminisce on good times. It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas.”
The event was organized by Nina Moseley and other volunteers with the Wayside Christian Mission with a few goals in mind.
“It gives them a little bit of the feeling of a home-y Christmas,” Moseley said. “It gives them that dignity. We try and make them feel like they’re at Grandma’s house.”
Anyone in need of a home is catered to with breakfast, lunch and dinner. There are also performances and time to create positive memories. Moseley said the mission was accomplished the second she heard the room filled with laughter.
The energetic vibes remind people like Spurlock there is no direction but forward.
“For the people on the other side don’t give up there’s hope in everything,” Spurlock said. “Everything’s going to work out the way its suppose to. If God brought you to it, he’ll bring you through it.”
