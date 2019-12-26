Baby Yoda look-a-like rescue cat goes viral

(WAVE) – A North Carolina rescue cat is going viral for her uncanny resemblance to Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”
The New York Post reports a veterinary assistant at Cabarrus Animal Hospital in Kannapolis, North Carolina shared a photo of her just a few weeks ago, and it took no time for the internet to share the snap everywhere.
The kitty still doesn’t have a proper name but the vet assistant, Jana Aviles, wrote online that she is appropriately being called Yoda Cat for now.
“She was brought in by a rescue after she was found [as] an injured stray,” Aviles wrote on Facebook. “She is so cute, like have you ever??”
Yoda Cat does not have a forever family yet, but the report reveals, for now, Aviles is fostering her. People have also reportedly offered to travel across the U.S. to adopt her.
