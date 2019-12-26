Baby Yoda look-a-like rescue cat goes viral

Baby Yoda look-a-like rescue cat goes viral
The rescue cat in North Carolina is being called Yoda Cat for now. (Source: Jana Aviles / Facebook)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 26, 2019 at 6:20 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 6:20 PM

(WAVE) – A North Carolina rescue cat is going viral for her uncanny resemblance to Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”

The New York Post reports a veterinary assistant at Cabarrus Animal Hospital in Kannapolis, North Carolina shared a photo of her just a few weeks ago, and it took no time for the internet to share the snap everywhere.

The kitty still doesn’t have a proper name but the vet assistant, Jana Aviles, wrote online that she is appropriately being called Yoda Cat for now.

“She was brought in by a rescue after she was found [as] an injured stray,” Aviles wrote on Facebook. “She is so cute, like have you ever??”

Yoda Cat does not have a forever family yet, but the report reveals, for now, Aviles is fostering her. People have also reportedly offered to travel across the U.S. to adopt her.

Got her!!!!! #TheOfficialBabyYodaCat

Posted by Jana Aviles on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.