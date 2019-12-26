Billions of dollars worth of returns expected this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Shoppers may have thought they were done with the lines and swiping credit cards, but the holiday shopping season has not ended yet.
Consumer experts said billions of dollars of clothes, toys and gifts will make their way back to the stores they came from.
Brian Larson and his wife Meagan Cullen said they spent part of Christmas day looking for the best day after Christmas sale. They made a game plan on which stores to go to stock up on Christmas items for next year.
“I’m the king of last minute Christmas shopping,” Larson said. “As you get older and more involved and busier it makes it really hard."
Larson and Cullen said they have no plans on making returns but consumer experts said $90 billion worth of merchandise will be returned this year.
Some stores have different return policies during the holiday season. Experts recommend keeping everything in sellable condition. That means saving whatever you can from tags to bags, to get back as much as possible. Three key tips if you do plan on making returns in the upcoming weeks are to bring a receipt, ID and to read the store policy.
