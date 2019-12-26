Blood donors can give Friday at last day of Donorama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone can be a holiday hero right now.
Donorama is in its 42nd year, and benefits the Red Cross.
The annual blood drive takes place Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The Red Cross reports an urgent need for all blood types, especially Type O.
Each donor will receive a complimentary Stoker’s Broaster chicken meal, a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt and a poinsettia.
