Cards head south for Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Cards head south for Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State
Under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals bounced back in 2019 with a 7-5 record and an invitation to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
By John P. Wise | December 26, 2019 at 6:11 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 6:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year after a historically disastrous season ended with a 2-10 record and a search for a new coach, Louisville's football team boarded buses Thursday and headed south for its bowl game.

Under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals bounced back with a 7-5 record and an invitation to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

UofL will take on Mississippi State on Monday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

The Cards are looking for their first bowl win since they beat Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl in 2015. That game was Lamar Jackson’s coming-out party before his otherworldly Heisman Trophy-winning season the following year.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.