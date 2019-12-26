Cards head south for Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year after a historically disastrous season ended with a 2-10 record and a search for a new coach, Louisville's football team boarded buses Thursday and headed south for its bowl game.
Under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, the Cardinals bounced back with a 7-5 record and an invitation to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
UofL will take on Mississippi State on Monday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Cards are looking for their first bowl win since they beat Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl in 2015. That game was Lamar Jackson’s coming-out party before his otherworldly Heisman Trophy-winning season the following year.
