Cleveland church could lose religious designation after sheltering the homeless

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Denison United Church of Christ faces a difficult dilemma on Christmas Day.
A few weeks ago, the church began a partnership with the Metanoia Project, a local nonprofit that aims to shelter the homeless in Cleveland. However, the city’s Public Safety Department sent the church a cease use notice.
While part of the notice asks the church to update its fire security, it also demands the church change its title from a religious institution to a homeless shelter.
Pastor Nozomi Ikuta understands the need to update the building’s fire safety, but not the order to change the church’s identity.
“You’re asking to update our fire extinguishers, that’s understandable," she explained. "But you’re asking us to change the use of our building. We’re a church, we have services here.”
19 News reached out to city representatives, but they were not available for comment due to the holiday.
Pastor Ikuta hopes to find a solution that will allow the church to continue to help the homeless while also retaining their religious title.
“If there’s a will, I’m sure there will be a way, we just have to find the will,” she said.
