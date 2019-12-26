Comfortable weather helps ease typical holiday travel issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the entire season, according to the American Automobile Association.
Millions are on the move by plane, train and automobile.
WAVE 3 News spent some time Thursday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to see how everything was moving along.
Traveler Jeanie Roemer said she was visiting Louisville to from Dallas to see family. She said she was in a good mood not only because Thursday was her birthday, but also because it’s been an easy travel day.
“It hasn’t been bad,” she said. “It’s been a breeze.”
Better-than-average weather across the country is helping things move smoothly.
