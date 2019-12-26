ECU faces EKU

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner has averaged 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 16 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13.3 points.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 25.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.