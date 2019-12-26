Facebook users respond after Louisville thief steals Christmas gifts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Returning to her South Louisville home from church on Christmas Eve, Teresa Huff walked into her house on Rodman Street to find her gifts under the tree had disappeared.
The makings of a Christmas meal laid out on the counter, also gone.
"Somebody, I guess, entered through a window and took pretty much all the toys I had gotten for the kids," Huff said.
She tried to stay positive, but it was tough.
“This is me being a Christian woman right now, and I’m trying to be as Christian as possible,” she said. “I was like I feel so good about myself. I only said one cuss word.”
Her friend Melody got involved soon after learning the news, writing a Facebook post to make sure Huff’s children had something from her to open on Christmas.
In all caps, Melody made a social media plea, "WE NEED OUR COMMUNITY TO BE SANTA".
“My kids got stuff from their grandma, and friends and stuff. So, it wasn’t like a big (deal)– but I just didn’t have anything from myself, per se,” Huff said.
Melody and Huff were already part of a Facebook group that helped people when they need it most.
So, it was a natural fit that Huff -the once gift giver of the group - was on the receiving end of kindness this Christmas.
Another woman, who saw Melody’s post, dropped off toys on Christmas Day for Huff’s children.
"The person, the angel that came and dropped some stuff off, she was a beautiful person," Huff said.
Huff said, at the end of the day, even if nobody had stopped by, her children would still be supportive given the unfortunate situation.
“No matter what we were still going to have us, as a whole,” she said.
To Huff, that’s the best gift of all.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.