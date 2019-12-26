Facebook users respond after Louisville thief steals Christmas gifts

Neighbors rally to replace holiday dinner, presents stolen in burglary

Facebook users respond after Louisville thief steals Christmas gifts
A burglar stole gifts and food for a holiday meal just before Christmas from Teresa Huff's home on Rodman Street. Thanks to a Facebook post, neighbors rallied to replace some of those stolen items. (Source: Mike Fussell)
By Mike Fussell | December 25, 2019 at 10:32 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 10:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Returning to her South Louisville home from church on Christmas Eve, Teresa Huff walked into her house on Rodman Street to find her gifts under the tree had disappeared. ​

The makings of a Christmas meal laid out on the counter, also gone.

"Somebody, I guess, entered through a window and took pretty much all the toys I had gotten for the kids," Huff said.

​She tried to stay positive, but it was tough. ​

“This is me being a Christian woman right now, and I’m trying to be as Christian as possible,” she said. “I was like I feel so good about myself. I only said one cuss word.”

Her friend Melody got involved soon after learning the news, writing a Facebook post to make sure Huff’s children had something from her to open on Christmas.

In all caps, Melody made a social media plea, "WE NEED OUR COMMUNITY TO BE SANTA".​

“My kids got stuff from their grandma, and friends and stuff. So, it wasn’t like a big (deal)– but I just didn’t have anything from myself, per se,” Huff said.

Melody and Huff were already part of a Facebook group that helped people when they need it most.

​So, it was a natural fit that Huff -the once gift giver of the group - was on the receiving end of kindness this Christmas. ​

Another woman, who saw Melody’s post, dropped off toys on Christmas Day for Huff’s children.

"The person, the angel that came and dropped some stuff off, she was a beautiful person," Huff said.

​Huff said, at the end of the day, even if nobody had stopped by, her children would still be supportive given the unfortunate situation.

​ “No matter what we were still going to have us, as a whole,” she said.

​To Huff, that’s the best gift of all.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.