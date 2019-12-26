FORECAST: Mild and calm weather until this weekend’s rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the warmest Christmas Day on record in Louisville with 69°, we’ll descend into a mild overnight with increasing clouds by Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees.
The abnormal warmth remains on Thursday as Kwanzaa begins. Highs will max out in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Another mild night is ahead for Thursday night as clouds limit lows to the upper 40s and low 50s.
The clouds won’t be going anywhere on Friday either, and there is a small sprinkle chance during the day. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s once again.
