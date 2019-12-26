FORECAST: Cloudy but warm to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The widespread clouds will remain for the rest of the day. A few isolated sprinkles are possible for the late morning into the afternoon. Despite today’s clouds, afternoon highs max out in the low to mid-60s.
The clouds stick around tonight limiting lows to the upper 40s and low 50s.
The clouds will be stubborn tomorrow and a small sprinkle chance remains for the morning as a weak cold front pushes through. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s once again.
Friday night will be mainly dry with clouds lingering. Overnight lows settle into the mid to upper 40s.
Highs this weekend remain in the 60s as rain becomes widespread Saturday evening and lasts through Sunday. Behind our weekend system, highs return to the 40s to start the next workweek.
