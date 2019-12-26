Four Roses Bourbon senior brand ambassador dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The senior brand ambassador for Four Roses died.
Al Young, died on Christmas with family by his side, according to Four Roses.
Young joined Four Roses in 1967 and held several positions over the years.
Four Roses posted about his death and said in part, “Al embodied the spirit of Bourbon. He was a friend to all, always there with a story and ready for a good laugh together.”
According to Four Roses, Young was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2015 and was a member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.