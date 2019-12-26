Goats to get post-holiday snack with old Christmas trees in Philly

(WAVE) – A program appropriately named the Philly Goats Project is letting folks drop off their old Christmas trees for their goats to chomp on post-holiday season.
Philadelphia Magazine reports the ‘tree-cycling’ takes place at a farm in Northwest Philly three times in January.
Donors get to watch the goats munch on their old trees, and once they’re full, guests get to hang out with the animals, sip on hot chocolate and take them on a guided walk.
People without trees to donate can participate, too. The magazine reports the event is open to all guests, kids included, with a $20 donation suggested to participate.
The proceeds support the home of the Philly Goat Project, the Awbury Arboretum, which offers several other community events featuring their goats, including goat yoga and animal-assisted therapy programs.
For more about the Philly Goat Project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.