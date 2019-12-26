Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Luke Bumbalough added 14 points as Ball State topped Portland 61-46 for seventh place in the Diamond Head Classic. El-Amin and Bumbalough each made four 3-pointers as Ball State was 10 of 37 from distance. The duo combined to make five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game at 38-27. The lead got as high as 18 from there and as low as eight. Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots.