KY drivers to pay more for some specialty license plates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/FOX19) - Kentucky motorists with some special license plates will be required to pay an additional charitable donation to the organization represented on the plate effective next week.
Currently, $10 donations are optional, but starting Monday, Dec. 30, the $10 donation will be required.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the change affects 29 special license plates.
Most special plates already have a donation requirement that won’t change.
The change also requires approved nonprofit organizations to maintain at least 500 registrations annually for the cabinet to continue producing the plate design.
New fees for the 29 special plates will be $44 when first purchased and $44 at annual registration renewal.
The plates with a new donation requirement are:
- Alzheimer’s Awareness
- Autism Awareness
- Breast Cancer Awareness
- Kentucky Chiropractic Association
- Choose Life
- WHAS Crusade 4 Children
- Curing Childhood Cancer
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Kentucky Firefighter Association
- Friends of Coal
- Juvenile Diabetes
- Keeneland Association
- KEEP Foundation
- Kentucky Colonel
- Kentucky Dental Association
- Kentucky Library Association
- League of Kentucky Sportsmen
- Linemen
- Louisville Zoo
- Masonic Order of KY
- Norton Children’s Hospital
- Quail Unlimited
- Rock Cares
- Ryder Cup
- Share The Road
- Smallmouth Bass
- Trust for Life
- National Wild Turkey Federation
The administrative and pricing adjustments are being made to comply with legislative changes made during the spring General Assembly.
The majority of special license plates such as military plates, university/collegiate plates and nature plates, already have a donation requirement that will not change according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet press release.
