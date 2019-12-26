Ky House Majority Floor Leader in ICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky’s House Majority Floor Leader is being treated in an ICU in Louisville.
Republican John “Bam” Carney, of Taylor County, was taken to an emergency room around 4 a.m. Monday and was sent to Norton Hospital.
According to a post from a family member, Mark Carney, Bam Carney underwent two surgeries and before being placed in the ICU.
Mark Carney said Bam Carney had “a severe case of pancreatitis and lots of infection.” He added, “Doctors say he is probably the sickest patient they have in (the) hospital now.”
Bam Carney has severed on the legislature since 2009.
