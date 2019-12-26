Lamar Jackson is a holiday hero

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Football superstar Lamar Jackson has gained plenty of fans for his accomplishments on the field this season.
And just in case any teammates still aren’t convinced, he’s now turning heads with quite the holiday gesture off the field.
Jackson, the former UofL star who won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and is the frontrunner for NFL MVP honors, took care of his offensive linemen who have been taking care of him this season.
The Baltimore Ravens tweeted lineman Ronnie Stanley’s video under a headline indicating Jackson “had to hook the O-line up.” It appears Jackson bought Rolex watches for the bigs up front.
This season, Jackson has rushed for 1,206 yards, the most ever by a quarterback. He’s also thrown for 3,127 yards and has accounted for a total of 43 touchdowns.
The Ravens have won 11 straight games and have clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Baltimore closes out its regular season Sunday against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. Jackson is not expected to play since his team already has the No. 1 seed sewn up.
And since we’re talking about Jackson, take a look at this video of a Ravens fan opening a Christmas gift that he won’t soon forget:
