Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BULLIED STUDENT
Kentucky teacher accused of bullying again under probe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school teacher previously suspended for bullying and harassing students has been reassigned to a non-instructional role pending a new investigation. News outlets report Jeffrey Wright was assigned to another role at Louisville Male High this month pending the investigation. Details surrounding the probe are unclear. Wright was briefly suspended without pay in September after a school investigation found he made harassing and bullying comments to students.
LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED
Family says Kentucky lawmaker is severely ill in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney is in an intensive care unit battling what his family says was a sudden sickness. A statement from family says Carney is being treated for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection at Norton Hospital in Louisville. A relative says the lawmaker got sick while eating lunch Sunday. He was taken to the emergency room early Monday and diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas. The statement says Carney could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months. Carney has served in the state House of Representatives since 2009.
LICENSE PLATE CHANGES
Additional cost required for some Kentucky special plates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky motorists with some special license plates will be required to pay an additional charitable donation to the organization represented on the plate effective next week. Currently, $10 donations are optional, but starting Monday, the $10 donation will be required. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the change affects 29 special license plates. Most special plates already have a donation requirement that won't change. The change also requires approved nonprofit organizations to maintain at least 500 registrations annually for the cabinet to continue producing the plate design. New fees for the 29 special plates will be $44 when first purchased and $44 at annual registration renewal.
BC-KY-DOG DRAGGED
Police: Woman arrested after dog dragged by car
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a woman has been arrested after she was accused of dragging a dog behind a car. Paducah Police tells news outlets that Jennifer Morris, 60, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct. Police say dispatchers received 911 calls on Monday that a dog was being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School. The car eventually pulled into a fast food restaurant parking lot.
PAOLI PEAKS-WINTER WARMTH
Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell
PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that's melting its artificial snowpack. Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.” The resort is located about 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees (20.6 Celsius) Wednesday amid the region's early winter warm spell. WDRB-TV reports that Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall.
AP-KY-EXCHANGE-NONPROFIT HOSPITAL-AFRICA
UK grad runs hospital for orphans in Africa
Amy Hehre was photographed with some of the babies at OVI Children’s Hospital in Migori, Kenya, which she co-founded with her husband, Robert. For the past two years, Amy Hehre has been living her dream: she runs a five-story nonprofit hospital for orphaned and abandoned children in Africa.