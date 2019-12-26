New Albany man’s 85-year-old Christmas tree, 130-year-old doll centerpieces of antique display

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walking into Bob Ammerman’s home is like stepping into a piece of history.
“Most people have never heard of one let alone seen one," Ammerman said, talking about his feather tree. “The branches are made out of heavy metal, and then wrapped with dyed green goose feathers to make it look like a tree,” he said.
That tree has become a gateway into Ammerman’s childhood, back on the farm in Wayne County, Indiana.
“This was my parents’ first Christmas tree," he said. "They were married in 1934, so the tree is now 85-years-old this year.”
This tree is also the centerpiece of Ammerman’s decades-old antique collection.
“Everything on [the tree] is probably from the 1880s up through the 1940s,” he said.
It’s a collection he displays every Christmas, one he started about 40 years ago in St. Louis, Missouri.
“We had gone to a museum and had saw a display like this with antique toys and I thought, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be fun to start doing our own display?’"
Now, it’s packed with memories, including Lionel train from the 1940s, A Nativity set from the ’60s and his grandmother’s doll, made back in 1884. Most of the things under the tree have been passed down through his family from generation to generation.
“It’s connecting back, like I say, to my parents, to grandparents and different friends of the family that we had," he said. "So, it brings back a lot of memories of those times.”
For Ammerman, that is what Christmas is about. Every time he strings a new ornament, or finds a new knick-knack, he thinks about keeping the memories alive and eventually passing them on.
“It’s also a time to have fun and be quote a little kid again and bring out a lot of these special memories," he said. "And for our family and our grandkids to learn a little bit about some of our heritage of my wife and I.”
