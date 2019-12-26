Officer cleared of wrongdoing following controversial 2018 traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer involved in a controversial traffic stop has been exonerated of any wrongdoing, sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The incident revolves around a traffic stop from December 2018 in front of a Kroger store at 27th and Broadway. Part of the incident was captured on cellphone video (watch it here) and posted on social media. Groups including Black Lives Matter and the Louisville Urban League organized press conferences alleging police brutality.
What wasn’t seen in the cellphone video were the moments before the officers struggled with the suspect, Jarrus Ransom. Numerous officers have told WAVE 3 News what happened before is what actually tells the story, like when Ransom allegedly ran from around the truck and rammed into one of the officers.
WAVE 3 Troubleshooters got a copy of the letter written by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to Officer Cory Evans exonerating him on counts of use of physical force and courtesy. The letter states Evans will not be disciplined.
FOP President Nicolai Jilek told Wave 3 News it’s significant that Evans was “exonerated” from the charges because that means that the officer did nothing wrong.
Jilek said he is grateful that the information is getting out.
“The officer has had to live for a year now with a cloud hanging over him,” Jilek said. “The community needs to know that the officer was acting according to his training and doing everything he could to maintain order while doing his dangerous job.”
Ransom was pulled over and searched for drugs. Another cell phone video shows Ransom trying to get back to his car before struggling with officers yet again. Ransom’s hand is seen under his body. Evans was seen punching Ransom in the back to release his arm. That is an approved police tactic, especially if they believe the suspect may have a weapon in their waistband.
WAVE 3 News previously asked Ransom about allegedly ramming into one of the officers, though he refused to answer.
Since last December, and then on a monthly basis since May, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have asked LMPD to release the officers’ body-camera video. LMPD refused, stating the investigation was still open.
Thursday morning, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters asked again if the investigation was still open. Originally, an LMPD spokesperson replied that it was and therefore the department could still not release the information. About two hours later, another email confirmed the information that WAVE 3 News already had proof of, that the internal investigation had been closed. The department stated the confusion was because the file had not yet been returned from Conrad’s office back to the internal Professional Standards Unit.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters were promised to have the video and other information requested next week.
Ransom is suing the city.
The criminal charges related to the stop were dropped. But what hasn’t dropped from his history is the long list of his arrests. WAVE 3 News found he’s been in and out of jail 14 times since 2004. One of those charges was for resisting arrest, and another was for fleeing and evading police along with trafficking, assault, and wanton endangerment.
