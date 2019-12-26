Officer-involved shooting reported near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives are investigating a shooting involving an LMPD officer Thursday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that the shooting took place just after 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway.
One person was shot, but it wasn’t immediately known how seriously injured that person is.
It’s also not clear what role an LMPD officer might have played in the incident.
