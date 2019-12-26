State rep from Pike County says law enforcement has asked him about Bevin pardons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State Rep. Chris Harris, of Pike County, said law enforcement officers called him with questions about pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin.
The Democrat publicly called for a state investigation of the pardons last week.
But sources confirmed to WAVE 3 Troubleshooters that the FBI had officially opened an investigation two weeks earlier.
Harris told WAVE 3 News that an investigator called shortly after his press conference to talk about the pardons. He said it was his clear understanding that the investigation was ramping up.
“The pardons issued by Matt Bevin on his way out the door stink, particularly in light of the fundraiser held by the brother of one of the pardoned murderers,” Harris said.
