Suspect wanted in deadly Nashville stabbing captured by law enforcement

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of fatally stabbing two men, including a Rhodes College student, in a Nashville bar last weekend has been captured by law enforcement.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 23-year-old Michael Mosley was caught in Ashland City on Dec. 25.
Mosley had been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list and was wanted on warrants for homicide and attempted homicide.
Investigators say Mosley is responsible for fatally stabbing 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III and 22-year-old Clayton Beathard outside Dogwood bar in Nashville Saturday night. A third victim survived the attack.
On Tuesday afternoon, TBI announced that Gov. Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Mosley. Nashville businesses offered another $20,000.
Metro Police say Mosley will be charged on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.
