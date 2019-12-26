Two arrested for violent kidnapping over $40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forty dollars owed over a PlayStation 4 led to a kidnapping in Louisville according to LMPD.
Police were called to 3377 Dearcy Drive on Christmas just after 2 in the morning. The caller said the victim owed $40 over a PlayStation 4. That $40 dollars led to 30-year-old Rodney Graves and 31-year-old Amber Hardin beating the victim and his wife, causing what police describe as “very visible" injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the assault.
The victim told police Graves was waiting for him when he returned from the hospital. He said Graves was hiding behind the home with a gun and chased him down, forcing him into the vehicle. The victim was taken to Graves’ home before being taken to a Serene Way address. Hardin pulled a gun on the victim’s mother, demanding her credit card to get the money they were owed. A sibling handed over the card at the mother’s request.
Both the victim and the two suspects were still in the vehicle when the mother called police. Graves attempted to dispose of the gun used in the robbery when he learned police had been called.
Police immediately detained everyone in the vehicle when they arrived. When police searched the vehicle they found marijuana in Hardin’s pocket and a crack cocaine pipe hidden inside a sock in her purse. The victim also showed police where Graves disposed of the handgun.
Both Hardin and Graves were arrested.
They face charges of possessing an illegal handgun, kidnapping an adult, 1st degree wanton endangerment, and burglary. Hardin also faces 4th degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
