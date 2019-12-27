Billy Reed: CBS baffles with afternoon tip time for UK-UofL game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I don't want to go all Grinchy so soon after Christmas, but can somebody please tell me why CBS put the Kentucky-Louisville basketball in a time slot where it butts heads with the LSU-Oklahoma College Football Playoff game on ESPN on Saturday?
This is going to mean that this area will be the only region in America where the TV ratings for the basketball game may beat the football game, but I’m not even sure about that. It’s just surprising to me that CBS wouldn’t move the basketball game to another slot where it wouldn’t have to compete with the popular football playoffs.
For the record, UK and UofL will tip off at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Only 15 minutes later, the football game, featuring Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU, will take over at ESPN.
Unless you have multiple TV sets in your family room, you will either be switching back and forth, or trying to watch both on some combinations of TV and internet device. Whatever, it seems a shabby way to treat one of the best basketball rivalries in the nation. Since beginning their series in 1983, UK and UofL have seldom failed to produce a mini-classic.
This year could be an exception. Chris Mack’s UofL hoops squad seems to have everything to at least make the Final Four – experience, size, depth, defense, and All-American Jordan Nwora. But the Cards’ outside shooting can be erratic, they sometimes get lethargic, and point guard Darius Perry gets out of control too often.
Even so, the Cards are definitely ahead of the Cats, who are 8-3 after losing to Ohio State in Las Vegas. The Cats simply can’t shoot. They rank near the bottom of several NCAA shooting categories. Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickly, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey and Keion Brooks Jr. all are struggling to get their three-point shooting percentages up to 30 percent.
Although UK loses three in a row as frequently as Donald Trump invites Nancy Pelosi to Mara-A-Lago for New Year’s Eve, it’s difficult to see how the oddsmakers can establish the Wildcats as a two- or three-point favorite. I expect the Cards to win by double digits. Make it something like 80-68.
Then it’s time for one last gasp of football for both the Cards and Cats.
On Monday, coach Scott Satterfield’s first Louisville football team will play Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
After going 5-3 in the first two thirds of the season, Louisville’s last four games had people scratching their heads. Authoritative wins over N.C. State (34-20) and Syracuse (56-34) were accompanied by jolting losses to Miami (52-27) and UK (45-13).
Against the Cats, the Cards put on one of the worst tackling exhibitions ever seen at Kroger Field. Their inability to tackle negated UK’s inability to pass. The Wildcats completed only one – one! – pass in 60 minutes.
Mississippi State ranks 18th nationally in rushing offense, and UofL is 115th in rushing defense. So that could mean a low-scoring, old-fashioned game of smash-mouth football. Remember that MSU defeated UK 28-13 in late September, but that was before UK coach Mark Stoops came up with his run-only offense built around quarterback/wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.
I think it will be something like UofL 21, Mississippi State 17, but I don’t feel comfortable with it. My mind’s eye still sees Bowden & Co. running at will against the Cards. Besides, we all know the SEC was infinitely better than the ACC.
In the interest of consistency, I should pick UK to beat Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 in Charlotte. But I have trouble picking a team that has a one-dimensional offense. You and I know UK is going to run the football almost every play. The peanut vendors know it. The residents of Siberia know it. So the only question is, what’s Virginia Tech going to do about it?
Well, the Gobblers rank 27th nationally in run defense. Presumably, this means they know how to tackle. They are good, but not great, in both passing and rushing. Their four losses are to Boston College, Notre Dame (by one point), Duke, and Virginia.
I just can’t believe UK can run roughshod over the Gobblers like it did over UofL. Not even close. But I also think Tech will have a hard time scoring against UK’s defense. So let’s look for a relatively low-scoring game. Make it Virginia Tech 17, UK 14.
I hope the Belk people do something to honor the late Jerry Claiborne. After playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at UK, he followed Bryant to Texas A&M and Alabama. Then he took the head job at Virginia Tech and upgraded the program considerably. He left for Maryland, spent eight years there, and then came home to coach the Wildcats from 1982 through 1989.
If Jerry were still with us, I have a sneaking suspicion that he would watch LSU-Oklahoma in football instead of UK-UofL in basketball. So will a lot of other folks, including some UK and UofL fans who live near you.
So I say this to CBS Sports: Bah, humbug.
