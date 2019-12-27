FORECAST: Another cloudy, mild day ahead; widespread rain to end weekend

- Heavy rain likely on Sunday with 1″-3″ rainfall totals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few sprinkles will pass through the region this morning but that chance diminishes as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies.
Overnight clouds once again limit lows to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow as highs climb into the mid-60s. Rain chances increase Saturday evening ahead of our next cold front.
Rain becomes widespread Saturday into Sunday. It will also be breezy with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Lows will be in the 50s.
Widespread rain continues Sunday with rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the 60s are expected Sunday before lows fall into the 30s by Monday morning. Behind our weekend system, highs return to the 40s to start the next workweek.
