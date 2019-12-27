FORECAST: Fog overnight, heavy rain on Sunday

- Fog possible south of Louisville Saturday morning
- Heavy rain on Sunday with 1″-3″ rainfall totals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up somewhat in central and southern Kentucky overnight. This will facilitate the development of fog south of Louisville by Saturday morning.
Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s with a small sprinkle chance. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday as highs climb into the mid and upper 60s.
While a stray shower is possible, it’s Saturday evening when that chance begins to increase. Rain ramps up Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches.
It will also be breezy with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Lows will only drop into the 50s by Sunday morning.
Periods of widespread rain continue through the day on Sunday with rumbles of thunder possible.
Highs will be in the 60s during the afternoon.
