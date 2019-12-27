2 found dead in Trimble County home

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two bodies were found inside of a home in Trimble County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home near Trimble County High School on a report of a fight between family members around 6 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived, an alleged perpetrator had left the home. Troopers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home so they went inside and found two people were dead.
The names of the people inside the home have not been released. The cause of their deaths is under investigation.
