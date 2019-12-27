Hemp trail leads to charges for 2 men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after an officer followed a trail of stolen hemp.
Louisville Metro police were called to a report of a break-in at Mees Tile and Marble, located at 4536 Poplar Level Road, on Dec. 26.
When officers arrived, they found a hole had been cut in a wall and nearly 400 pounds of hemp, valued at $120,000, had been stolen. Officers followed a trail of hemp to Coffey’s Towing, located next door at 4534 Poplar Level Road.
According to an arrest slip, Richard Williams, 51, and Richard William II, 72, were leaving the building with a large bag covered by a jacket. The men gave police permission to search and officers discovered hemp inside of the bag. They also found approximately 10 more bags of hemp.
Williams told police he scared off people who were taking items from the building and brought them back to his location. William stated he thought the bag was full of marijuana and that he was given the bag for a Christmas present, according to his arrest slip.
Both men were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Williams faces several charges including disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, burglary and persistent felony offender.
William was charged with receiving stolen property.
Williams appeared in court Friday. His bond was set at $5,000 full cash.
William also appeared in court Friday morning and was released on his own recognizance.
Both men are scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 6.
