Husband, wife found dead in Trimble County home

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people are dead in an apparent double suicide in Trimble County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home near Trimble County High School on a report of a fight between family members around 6 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, they learned the husband was involved with a fight with his mother and brother at their home. He returned to his own home on Ogden Road afterward.
KSP deployed a robot to examine the inside of the Ogden Road home. They found the husband and wife with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The wife was found dead at the scene. The husband was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
The investigation is still continuing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.