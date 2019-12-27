Investigators believe alcohol played role in Bardstown Christmas Eve crash

Investigators believe alcohol played role in Bardstown Christmas Eve crash
Michael Davenport, 34, was flown to UofL Hospital after hitting a tree on Christmas Eve in Bardstown. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 26, 2019 at 9:35 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 9:35 PM

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Investigators believe alcohol played a role in a major accident in Bardstown on Christmas Eve that left a Louisville man injured.

The collision happened on Bloomfield Road near Stringtown Road.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office reports that Michael Davenport, 34, lost control of his truck and hit a tree.

Firefighters had to cut him out of the vehicle.

Davenport was flown to UofL Hospital after the crash.

His condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.