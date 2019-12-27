Kayrouz Café back open following shooting at restaurant last weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 11 a.m. Friday morning, the phone at Kayrouz Café was ringing off the hook. It’s a sound owner Holly Conway said is music to her ears.
However, it was not the only sound coming from this restaurant on Willis Avenue in St. Matthews. Customers chatted in the dining room, while potatoes crackled in the deep fryer.
Those sounds let Conway know her restaurant was back in business.
"It's been fantastic to walk in here and see these windows done and finally get into our daily routine again,” Conway said.
Her routine had been broken for nearly a week.
Overnight Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officials told WAVE 3 News Bradley Knebel fired nine shots into the building, filling the windows with bullet holes and almost hitting an employee trying to clean up inside.
The windows are repaired, but the memories are still fresh; some of the bullet holes are still visible inside the restaurant’s door.
"We've been through all sorts of emotions through this,” Conway said. “But I think our biggest emotion is gratitude and thankful that nobody was hurt."
A packed restaurant certainly helped ease the pain. On Friday, regular customers were back in their spots and eating their favorite meals.
Loretta Moreno is one of those regulars who said she had to stop in for a sandwich.
“To show support for Holly and the staff here,” Moreno said. “To let them know people will come back. Unfortunately, this kind of thing can happen at any place, any time. You just hate for it to happen to a place you go often.”
Conway is no stranger to helping others. In June, she handed out cold water and towels to firefighters who battled flames on Breckenridge Lane. Now that she’s on the other end of the line, she said the community support is a defining quality of St. Matthews.
“Phone calls just like that, saying, ‘Are you open today? We’re coming by to see you. We want to come support you.’” Conway. "And that has been... the tears have come from that, from the joy and love and support that we have felt from our community.”
