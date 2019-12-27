Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED
Family says Kentucky lawmaker is severely ill in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney is in an intensive care unit battling what his family says was a sudden sickness. A statement from family says Carney is being treated for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection at Norton Hospital in Louisville. A relative says the lawmaker got sick while eating lunch Sunday. He was taken to the emergency room early Monday and diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas. The statement says Carney could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months. Carney has served in the state House of Representatives since 2009.
WINTER BIRDS
Birding festival set for West Tennessee, western Kentucky
PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge is planning its winter bird-watching event in West Tennessee near western Kentucky. The Wings of Winter Birding Festival is held over much of the Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley region in an area that is home to over 300 bird species. A news release from the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge says about 200 of the species gather there during their regular winter migration. The event takes place Jan. 24 to 26. Registration is open online through Jan. 1.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Beshear sets special elections for 2 Kentucky House seats
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has set special elections to fill two vacancies in the state House that occurred when Reps. Rocky Adkins and Dennis Keene joined Beshear's administration. The governor's office said the elections in Districts 67 and 99 are set for Feb. 25. The filing deadline for those nominated by their political party and petitions for independent and political group candidates is 4 p.m. Jan. 7. District 67, Keene's seat, includes part of Campbell County. Adkins' seat in District 99 includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. Adkins was chosen as Beshear's senior adviser, and Keene was appointed commissioner of the Department of Local Government.
BULLIED STUDENT
Kentucky teacher accused of bullying again under probe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school teacher previously suspended for bullying and harassing students has been reassigned to a non-instructional role pending a new investigation. News outlets report Jeffrey Wright was assigned to another role at Louisville Male High this month pending the investigation. Details surrounding the probe are unclear. Wright was briefly suspended without pay in September after a school investigation found he made harassing and bullying comments to students.
LICENSE PLATE CHANGES
Additional cost required for some Kentucky special plates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky motorists with some special license plates will be required to pay an additional charitable donation to the organization represented on the plate effective next week. Currently, $10 donations are optional, but starting Monday, the $10 donation will be required. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the change affects 29 special license plates. Most special plates already have a donation requirement that won't change. The change also requires approved nonprofit organizations to maintain at least 500 registrations annually for the cabinet to continue producing the plate design. New fees for the 29 special plates will be $44 when first purchased and $44 at annual registration renewal.
TANK RETURNS
Patton tank back outside Patton Hall with fresh paint
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A Cold War-era M48 Patton tank has gotten a much-needed makeover and is back outside Patton Hall at a South Carolina Air Force base. The command historian for U.S. Army Central tells The Post and Courier that the tank had faded over nearly a decade, and was beginning to show rust and other signs that restoration was needed. The tank was restored at the Logistics Readiness Center in Fort Knox, Kentucky.