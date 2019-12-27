LMPD: Man hit officer with vehicle before being shot by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man hit an officer with a vehicle before he was shot by an officer, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to an arrest slip, Thomas Brooks, 40, was parked in a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Winkler and Montana avenues Thursday afternoon.
Officers approached the vehicle and gave verbal commands for Brooks to show his hands. Police said Brooks did not comply and he put the vehicle in drive and hit an officer with the front of the vehicle. The officer fired several rounds at Brooks and hit him in the right upper arm, according to police.
After he had been shot, Brooks continued to drive off in the stolen vehicle before he crashed in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue then ran on foot before he was taken into custody.
The officer who fired the shot has not been identified but police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.
LMPD said during a short chase, an officer who did not fire the shot was involved in a car wreck. That officer was taken to Jewish Hospital and is also expected to recover.
Inside the stolen vehicle police found marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, cash and sandwich baggies.
Brooks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and faces several charges including attempted murder, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, assault, tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking a controlled substance.
