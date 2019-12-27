LMPD officer who shot suspect identified, placed on leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The LMPD officer who shot a suspect during a confrontation Thursday has been identified.
Officer Jason Maguire, who joined the force in 2016, has been placed on administrative reassignment, which is standard procedure following shootings involving officers.
Maguire and several colleagues responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a stolen car. When they got to the area of Winkler and Montana avenues, they found 40-year-old Thomas Brooks sitting in the parked vehicle, police said.
Officers approached the vehicle and gave verbal commands for Brooks to show his hands. Police said Brooks did not comply, and after a few seconds, he drove away from the officers, prompting Maguire to fire several rounds at Brooks.
Brooks was hit the upper right arm, police said. After he was shot, Brooks continued to drive off in the stolen vehicle before he crashed in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue, then ran on foot before he was taken into custody.
LMPD said that during the short chase, one of Maguire’s colleagues was involved in a car wreck. That officer was taken to Jewish Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Inside the stolen vehicle, police said they found marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, cash and sandwich baggies.
Brooks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and faces several charges, including attempted murder, fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, assault, tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking a controlled substance.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said at a news conference Friday that Brooks had several outstanding felony warrants unrelated to Thursday’s incident.
Brooks appeared in court Friday morning and asked to judge if he could return to the hospital.
Judge: We’re going to send you to the medical floor. I’ll make sure to make a note of that.
Brooks: I’m already there. I’m sleeping on the floor without bandages. I just want to go back to the hospital. Please!
Judge: Well, I’m going to let Louisville Metro Department of Corrections determine whether or not you need to go to the hospital. The medical staff is more than well trained.
Brooks: Nahh...
Judge: We’ll set your bond, your bond will remain at $500,000.
Brooks is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 6.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.