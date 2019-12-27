Man killed in Henry County house fire identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Christmas Eve fire left a Henry County family devastated this week.
Once the blaze was put out, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Sudduth said James Bullion, 67, was found dead inside his Franklinton Road home near Pleasureville.
Sudduth said KSP doesn’t believe foul play was involved. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Family members said their father had lived in the home for more than a decade.
Friday, as they stood in front of the charred house, a walker and children’s toys could be seen in the front yard.
Henry County Fire, EMS, and the Henry County Coroner’s Office have been assisting KSP investigators.
