Man with lengthy criminal history charged in Thanksgiving Day shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man familiar to law-enforcement officers was arrested and charged in a recent shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Michael Casey Pugh, 34, faces charges of assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in relation to the Thanksgiving Day shooting of a man named Timothy Perry.
It’s not clear what preceded the shooting, but Pugh’s arrest report indicated he shot Perry in front of an adult and an 11-year-old child.
Perry was shot in the abdomen and the leg and was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, the report said. Perry’s current condition is not known.
A quick search on the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup shows Pugh has been convicted of five crimes dating back to 2011.
WAVE 3 News has covered Pugh on at least two occasions, including once in a 2011 story about auto thefts from car dealerships.
A second WAVE3.com story about Pugh was posted just this year after he allegedly used his car to push a woman’s car down the wrong way of a one-way street.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.