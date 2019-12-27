Man with lengthy criminal history charged in Thanksgiving Day shooting

By John P. Wise | December 27, 2019 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 1:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man familiar to law-enforcement officers was arrested and charged in a recent shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Casey Pugh, 34, faces charges of assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in relation to the Thanksgiving Day shooting of a man named Timothy Perry.

It’s not clear what preceded the shooting, but Pugh’s arrest report indicated he shot Perry in front of an adult and an 11-year-old child.

Perry was shot in the abdomen and the leg and was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, the report said. Perry’s current condition is not known.

A quick search on the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup shows Pugh has been convicted of five crimes dating back to 2011.

WAVE 3 News has covered Pugh on at least two occasions, including once in a 2011 story about auto thefts from car dealerships.

A second WAVE3.com story about Pugh was posted just this year after he allegedly used his car to push a woman’s car down the wrong way of a one-way street.

