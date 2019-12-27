McDonald’s employees save woman from abuse

LODI, Calif. (WAVE) - A woman was saved by quick thinking employees in a California McDonald’s.
Police said the victim went into the McDonald’s and asked an employee to call 9-1-1 in a Facebook post. She also gave the employee the license plate of the vehicle that she was traveling in and asked them to hide her.
The victim went to the restroom to buy time. She tried to place an order at the counter, but the suspect, Eduardo Valenzuela, was nearby and demanded she use the drive-thru.
As she was going through the drive-thru she mouthed to an employee: “help me."
Deputies arrived at the McDonald’s while she was still in the drive-thru. The employees immediately showed deputies the vehicle she was in. They pulled the victim and Valenzuela over.
Police say Valenzuela threatened to kill the woman if she didn’t take him to see his family. She said he was abusive before, but this time he threatened her with a gun. Deputies located the gun in the trunk while searching the car.
The McDonald’s location was a designated “safe place for abuse and human trafficking victims,” according to the Facebook post. The National Safe Place Network designates sites where youth can go “in crisis situations.” Several other businesses, including Starbucks, Walmart, Goodwill and Wendy’s, have also offered Safe Place support.
Valenzuela was booked on charges of criminal threats, stolen property, and possession of a firearm as a felon. His bail has been set at $360,000.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.