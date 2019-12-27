Officer-involved shooting near Algonquin Parkway under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives are investigating a shooting involving an LMPD officer Thursday afternoon.
LMPD said officers were flagged down on a possible stolen vehicle around 2 p.m.
Deputy Chief of Police Col. Robert Schroeder said officers found the vehicle in an alley behind the Walgreens on Algonquin and Winkler.
An officer fired his weapon at some point during the encounter. The suspect drove off, leading police on a short chase.
The suspect wrecked at a home in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway. They were taken to University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The owner of the house where the suspect was taken into custody said he wasn’t home at the time, but when he got there detectives filled him in on what happened.
"They told me they chased the vehicle and the vehicle turned in my driveway thinking it could go around my shed and go out through the back but there was a fence back there," William Porterfield, the homeowner, said. "Just drove straight through it but the gate slowed them down. Because in some kind of way the gate is tied up under their car."
LMPD said during that short chase, an officer who did not fire the shot was involved in a car wreck. That officer was taken to Jewish Hospital but is expected to recover.
Police have not identified the suspect. They also have not identified the officer who fired their weapon.
LMPD is expected to give an update on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.