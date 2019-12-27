Tibetan monks visiting Louisville gifting community with sand mandala, a symbol of compassion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Buddhist sand mandala is being created this week by monks visiting Louisville as a symbol of compassion and a gift to the community.
Tibetan Buddhist monks from India are visiting the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion.
The piece they are constructing from sand is supposed to help the viewer connect with their ability to develop compassion, regardless of their religious tradition.
“It’s like a multiple-day prayer,” Anne Walter, the director of the Drepung Gomang Center, said, “creating this incredible image out multiple grains of sand, thousands and thousands of pieces of sand.”
The monks’ work is being made to help 2019 end on a beautiful note and the new year have a pleasant beginning.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.