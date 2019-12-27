UE places men’s basketball coach on leave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave.
UE says it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy.
At this time, university officials say they do not intend to publicly discuss or disclose any specific details related to the investigation.
The investigation will be conducted by a national law firm.
Here is a full letter sent by UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz:
"Dear UE Community,
I am writing to share information about the University of Evansville’s decision to place Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible Title IX violations.
This was not a decision made lightly or in haste. We are concerned that he may have violated key provision of the University’s Title IX policy, EU will not tolerate any behavior from any university employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others.
The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have place Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation.
Coach McCarty has enjoyed great success with our Men’s Basketball program and is popular figure throughout the community. But Coach McCarty’s success does not in any way outweigh the need to uphold the standards that define our university.
We have named Bennie Seltzer as interim head coach of the Men’s Basketball team. Coach Seltzer previously serves as the head coach of Samford University and held assistant coaching positions at the University of Oklahoma, Marquette University, Indiana University and Washington State University. We are confident he and his assistants will provide the leadership qualities we expect from our coaches.
We have retained a national law firm to conduct an independent investigation into this matter consistent without commitment to investigate and respond to reports of inappropriate behavior.
We will continue to offer support and resources to any student or employee who believes they have been the victim of inappropriate behavior. The University’s Office of Institutional Equity can be reached at titleix@evansville.edu.
I appreciated your understanding and continued support. Most importantly, I remain proud of this university and the valued for which it stands."
