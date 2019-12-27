Warm weather can’t slow Paristown ice skaters down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record temperatures are bringing people from across WAVE Country out to enjoy outdoor activities. That includes lacing up their skates at the Paristown ice skating rink.
The weather also has people working harder to keep the ice frozen in the warm weather.
The process starts with a chiller that sits on Brent Street. The chiller uses electricity to keep the 280 tubes filled with glycol cold. Those tubes sit underneath the rink. Crews do routine maintenance including driving the Zamboni around the ice to smooth out the surface.
Jeanne Hilt, the Director Of Business Development at Paristown, told WAVE 3 News her group is prepared for the weather.
“We’re good," Hilt said. “I mean obviously, if we get up to 70 degrees we’re going to be challenged. But, you know, I think the magic number is really 60 degrees. So 60 degrees and below is easy. Also, overcast helps.”
Hilt says even if its manageable, maintaining the rink can get expensive.
Hilt told WAVE 3 News the chiller itself can cost thousands of dollars per week. She also said electricity is an added cost, which is why the Paristown investor group is prepared to keep the rink open through the record warmth.
“We want to welcome everyone in the community to Paristown," Hilt said. "Really, Louisville is such a great town. There’s so many great things to do and we feel like we have something to add to the whole holiday season.”
“Obviously we watch the ice closely," Hilt said. "We have security out here all the time too. So, as long as it stays like it is right now we don’t see any problem. Rain is a problem, so we do close if it rains.”
The rink is expected to stay open until January 5th. That date is subject to change.
