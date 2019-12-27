Woman ID’d after being found dead in Nelson County woods near where her son crashed car on Christmas Day

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The woman whose body was found a field in Nelson County has been identified.
Two hunters found the woman’s body, lying face down, just off Sullivan Lane in Bardstown around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiora said at a news conference Friday that the woman’s name is 43-year-old Mary Teresa Ball, of Bardstown.
Pineiora said Ball’s cause of death has not been determined, though an autopsy conducted Friday morning found no signs of blunt trauma.
“She was not shot,” Pineiora said of Ball’s body, which was found “a good 200 feet from (the nearest) road.”
Pineiora added that Ball’s son was involved in a single-vehicle crash in that area just the day before, which was Christmas. That crash took place “300-500 yards from where (Ball’s) body was found," Pineiora said. The car the son was driving belonged to Ball.
Pineiora also said at Friday’s news conference that investigators detected foot prints in the wooded area near where the crash happened.
Toxicology results are pending on Ball as the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate her death.
